PIL in Supreme Court to conduct 'confidential' surveys of all ancient mosques in India

Supreme Court. File Photo

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for a confidential survey by the Archaeological Survey of India on all the ancient and prominent mosques which are over a hundred years old in India and having wells and ponds.

The PIL sought directions for the shifting of wuzu or wudu (Islamic procedure followed by Muslims for cleansing parts of the body before offering prayers) from the ponds and wells in the mosques over hundred years old which are disputed to taps or modern faucets till the time, a confidential survey could be completed so that if any relic is discovered, unnecessary communal hatred and hurting religious sentiments could be avoided.

The petition is filed through advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra also sought directions for the issuance of guidelines and directions for keeping the disputed properties free from any party or their interference till the time, a detailed confidential survey could be done and the reported be submitted.

"The petition seeks direction to the respondents to conduct a survey on all the ancient prominent mosques which are over 100 years old and have disputes owing to presence/alleged presence of relics as mentioned in Ramayana/Mahabharata/Puranas/Upanishads/Vedas/Jain, Agamas/Buddhist Texts/Ancient Religious Texts belonging to Hindus/Sikhs/Jains/Buddhists in India with wells for wudu/wuzu or hidden passages for hidden relics belonging to Hindus/Jains/Sikhs/Buddhists and for their protection thereof," the plea stated.

