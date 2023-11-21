Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > PM means Panauti Modi Rahul Gandhi at Rajasthan rally

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi at Rajasthan rally

Updated on: 21 November,2023 04:43 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Referring to India's loss in the cricket world cup final against Australia, Rahul Gandhi used the term associated with bad luck

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi at Rajasthan rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi at Rajasthan rally
x
00:00

"PM means Panauti Modi," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings bad luck, reported news agency PTI.


Referring to India's loss in the cricket world cup final against Australia, Rahul Gandhi used the term associated with bad luck. The word 'panauti' has been trending on social media since the defeat in the match, attended by Prime Minister Modi at the Ahmedabad stadium named after him, reported PTI.


Rahul Gandhi alleged Modi diverts people's attention while industrialist Adani picks their pockets, reported PTI.


He said PM Modi "comes on TV and says 'Hindu- Muslim' and sometimes goes to a cricket match. It is a different matter that the match was lost. Panauti."

"PM means Panauti Modi," Rahul Gandhi continued, reported PTI.

Addressing the rally in Baytoo in Balotra ahead of the November 25 assembly polls, the Congress leader also alleged Modi waived loans of big industrialists and gave them all advantages.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi addressed another election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur, reported PTI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the caste census pitch, describing it as an 'X-ray' of the country, reported PTI.

"If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about participation," he said while addressing an election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur.

Gandhi said the Congress will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the government at the Centre, reported PTI.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said earlier the PM used to say he is from OBC but the day he (Gandhi) raised the demand of caste census, Modi started saying there is only once caste in India- the poor, reported PTI.

"Modi said there is only one caste in the country- the poor but he did not say that there is another caste of billionaires also. That is Adani, Ambani's caste. They have a special caste," he said.

The former Congress president charged that Modi's job is to divert public attention while Adani pickpockets and added that "they are a team", reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajasthan PM Modi narendra modi india rahul gandhi congress bharatiya janata party India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK