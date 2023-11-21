PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi at Rajasthan rally

Referring to India's loss in the cricket world cup final against Australia, Rahul Gandhi used the term associated with bad luck

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

"PM means Panauti Modi," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings bad luck, reported news agency PTI.

Referring to India's loss in the cricket world cup final against Australia, Rahul Gandhi used the term associated with bad luck. The word 'panauti' has been trending on social media since the defeat in the match, attended by Prime Minister Modi at the Ahmedabad stadium named after him, reported PTI.

Rahul Gandhi alleged Modi diverts people's attention while industrialist Adani picks their pockets, reported PTI.

He said PM Modi "comes on TV and says 'Hindu- Muslim' and sometimes goes to a cricket match. It is a different matter that the match was lost. Panauti."

Addressing the rally in Baytoo in Balotra ahead of the November 25 assembly polls, the Congress leader also alleged Modi waived loans of big industrialists and gave them all advantages.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi addressed another election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur, reported PTI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the caste census pitch, describing it as an 'X-ray' of the country, reported PTI.

"If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about participation," he said while addressing an election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur.

Gandhi said the Congress will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the government at the Centre, reported PTI.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said earlier the PM used to say he is from OBC but the day he (Gandhi) raised the demand of caste census, Modi started saying there is only once caste in India- the poor, reported PTI.

"Modi said there is only one caste in the country- the poor but he did not say that there is another caste of billionaires also. That is Adani, Ambani's caste. They have a special caste," he said.

The former Congress president charged that Modi's job is to divert public attention while Adani pickpockets and added that "they are a team", reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)