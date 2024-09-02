PM Modi asked party members to be innovative in enrolling new members and urged them to make border villages fortresses for the BJP and focus on the tribals as well as the generation in the 18-25 years age group

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP members on Monday to expand the party during its membership drive in a way that a maximum number of its women candidates are elected to Lok Sabha and assemblies when the 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures come into force.

Speaking at the launch of the drive, he said the women's reservation law will be coming into force during the "kalkhand" (period) of the organisation that this membership campaign will build.

Modi was enrolled by BJP president J P Nadda as the first member of the drive in the presence of its senior leaders, including a host of Union ministers such as Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah.

He has often spoken about increasing women's support for the BJP and has asked the party to boost its outreach to them.

The prime minister asked party members to be innovative in enrolling new members and urged them to make border villages fortresses for the BJP and focus on the tribals as well as the generation in the 18-25 years age group.

He said the young generation is not aware of the media headlines focussing on a host of scams 10 years ago, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, and they have only seen the new India which is doing well in a host of sectors.

The young generation as BJP members would be the "biggest source of strength" for the party to fulfil the resolve of making India a developed country by 2047, Modi asserted.

The BJP launches the drive to renew the membership of its existing members and enrol new members every six years in line with its constitution.

Modi said the BJP is the only organisation which follows democratic principles in running its organisational affairs.

He took a swipe at opposition parties, saying many of them are examples of what happens when political organisations do not follow internal democracy.

Modi suggested that BJP workers start the membership drive in the first village of the border states and also carry out a special drive to reach out to the masses in all aspirational districts and blocks which have undergone transformation due to the government's focus on good governance.

"We gave permanent addresses to four crore people who did not have a pucca house for the last three-four generations, lived in slums and streets... Is it not an occasion to reach out to them?" he said.

Recalling the BJP's rise from its humble beginning as a two-MP party in Lok Sabha, Modi credited its commitment to the ideology of nation-first and people's welfare for its rise.

The BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh were mocked by its rivals, he said, adding the ruling party has done a lot to change the country's political culture.

Modi also took exception to those calling the BJP an "election machine" and said such reference is an insult to the party. "Winning elections is a byproduct of the continuous efforts and hard work of my party workers," he said.

Modi likened the BJP's membership drive to welcoming new members to a family. The drive is not about numbers but is all about an ideological and emotional campaign, he said.

"This membership drive is not a ritual, it is an expansion of our family. This membership drive is not a game of numbers. This membership drive is an ideological and emotional movement…Our emotions are guided by patriotism for the welfare of 140 crore people of the country," Modi said.

"The party’s membership drive is not just for increasing the numbers but strengthening the country. That's why we should carry out this expansion drive considering it a sacred work," he added.

Modi asked party members to take up the challenge of building the party in weak areas.

"Let us all begin this membership drive from the weakest polling station. It's easy to gain members where the BJP is popular, but we must work harder in challenging areas to spread our influence and gain support," he said.

"Those who are poor in the country have faith in our policies, decisions and their outcomes. We have to move forward with that strength," Modi said, adding, "I am fully confident that this membership drive will break all previous records under the leadership of Naddaji."

