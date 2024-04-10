PM Modi attacks Congress, DMK on Katchatheevu, 'Shakti' remarks

He especially singled out the DMK over alleged corruption, saying the Dravidian party had the "first copyright" on the issue and added the "family" was intent on looting the state, in an apparent reference to the party's first family, headed by its president and Chief Minister M K Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress and its ally, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, on Katchatheevu and 'Shakti' remarks, accusing them of keeping the "country in the dark" over the island issue and charged them with ill-treatment of women.

He especially singled out the DMK over alleged corruption, saying the Dravidian party had the "first copyright" on the issue and added the "family" was intent on looting the state, in an apparent reference to the party's first family, headed by its president and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"The DMK has the first copyright on corruption, the entire family is looting Tamil Nadu," he said at an election rally here, while canvassing votes for NDA candidates, including BJP nominees for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

He further charged the DMK with being "a family company," that was impeding the progress of the state's youth with its "old mindset."

"DMK divides people over language, region, faith and caste. DMK knows that the day people see through this, it will not get a single vote. I have decided to expose the decades-old dangerous politics of DMK," Modi, whose BJP is making a spirited fight to make significant electoral inroads in the Dravidian heartland, said.

Once again training his guns on the Congress and DMK, both of whom were at power in the Centre and the state, respectively, in 1974 when Katchatheevu islet was ceded to Sri Lanka, he asked in which cabinet meeting was such a decision arrived upon and to 'benefit' whom. The Congress had not provided answers to these.

Post its ceding, Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested and their boats seized and the "Congress and the DMK show fake compassion," to them, he alleged.

However, the NDA government was ensuring their "permanent release," even as he saved five fishermen from the gallows in Sri Lanka, Modi said.

Attacking the Congress over its "prince Rahul Gandhi's" Shakti remarks, Modi claimed that the former talked of "destroying Shakti of Hindu faith."

"That is the mentality of DMK as well. They speak ill of Sanatana Dharma, boycott Ram temple inauguration (in Ayodhya)," besides the installation of the "sacred Sengol," in the new Parliament building, he added.

The INDI alliance people "ill-treat" women and everybody knows how the DMK treated the late "Amma Jayalalithaa," when she was alive.

"Your blessings for the BJP and the NDA will protect Sanatan Shakti and ensure women's honour," the PM said.

Targeting the DMK, he said it had "three criteria-- family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture."

He alleged that DMK indulged in corruption in the "thousands of crores of rupees we (Centre) give for Tamil Nadu's growth."

"It has emerged that sand smugglers have caused a loss of Rs 4600 crore to Tamil Nadu," he said.

The DMK has not "spared the future" of youngsters vis-a-vis the alleged drug menace in the state, as even school students were affected.



"It should be known as to which family the druglord who has been arrested by NCB, has links with. The people of Tamil Nadu will seek answers," he said.

Modi was apparently referring to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arresting Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary last month for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

The NCB has said Sadiq's links with Tamil and Hindi film financers, some "high-profile" people and some instances of "political funding" were under its scanner.

Modi listed out the various measures in different sectors such as air and rail, meant for Vellore.

He said the BJP and NDA were getting "great support in Tamil Nadu" and recalled his various pro-Tamil initiatives, such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. He had spoken in Tamil in the UN to highlight to the world it was the oldest language.

He said that prior to 2014, when his led government first took over, no big or small decisions would be taken regarding economy and "there would be only news of scams. It was said Indian economy could fail anytime."

Over the decade, the NDA has prepared the foundation for a "developed Bharat," Modi said. The country is now emerging as a global power.

He canvassed for NDA candidates from Vellore and Dharmapuri, AC Shanmugam and Soumya Anbumani, respectively, besides others including BJP's C Narasimhan (Krishnagiri) and A Ashwathaman (Tiruvannamalai).

"Every vote in support of the NDA will be a guarantee for Tamil Nadu's future," he said.

