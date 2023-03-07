Breaking News
PM Modi begins two-day visit to northeast; to attend swearing-in ceremonies in three states

Updated on: 07 March,2023 10:58 AM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

The PM arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and senior cabinet ministers and officials

PM Modi begins two-day visit to northeast; to attend swearing-in ceremonies in three states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his two-day visit to the Northeast, where he will attend the swearing-in ceremonies in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, and also hold a closed-door meeting with the Assam cabinet.


The PM arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and senior cabinet ministers and officials. From there, he left for Shillong aboard a helicopter.



In Meghalaya, he would be received by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, who had arrived in the hill state on Monday, along with Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.


Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremonies of Conrad Sangma-led government in Meghalaya and Neiphu Rio-led council of ministers in Nagaland.

He will return to Guwahati in the evening and hold a closed-door meeting with the Assam cabinet before retiring for the night at Koinadhara state guest house.

The prime minister will leave for Agartala on Wednesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Manik Saha-led BJP government.

In view of the PM's visit, the Kamrup Metropolitan administration has declared the entire district area as 'no-drone fly zone' on March 7 and 8.

