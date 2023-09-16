As India prepares to celebrate PM Modi birthday 2023, the occasion offers a moment to reflect on his monumental political achievements that have left an indelible mark on the nation

PM Modi speaking at G20 Summit/ Pic/X

Listen to this article PM Modi Birthday 2023: Looking at BJP leader’s monumental political achievements x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the helm of the country’s affairs since 2014. In his tenure of nine years, India has achieved great feats under the leadership of PM Modi. As India prepares to celebrate the birthday of PM Modi on September 17, the occasion offers a moment to reflect on his monumental political achievements that have left an indelible mark on the nation.

From humble beginnings to the pinnacle of Indian politics, PM Modi's journey has been defined by several historic accomplishments. Here are some:

ADVERTISEMENT

Landmark Electoral Victories

Prime Minister Modi's ascent to power began with his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Under his leadership, the state witnessed remarkable economic growth and development. However, it was his resounding victory in the 2014 general elections that catapulted him to the role of Prime Minister. The BJP secured a clear majority, and Modi assumed office with a mandate for transformative change.

Make in India

One of PM Modi's flagship initiatives, "Make in India," aimed to boost manufacturing and attract foreign investment. This ambitious program sought to transform India into a global manufacturing hub and generated significant interest from international investors.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign)

With a vision for a cleaner and healthier India, PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This nationwide campaign focused on sanitation and cleanliness, resulting in millions of toilets being constructed and a substantial reduction in open defecation.

Digital India

The "Digital India" initiative aimed to revolutionize the country's digital infrastructure. It fostered digital inclusion, promoted e-governance, and made government services more accessible to citizens through technology.

Jan Dhan Yojana

The Jan Dhan Yojana was a financial inclusion program that aimed to provide access to banking and financial services to every Indian. It set a Guinness World Record for the most bank accounts opened in a single week.

GST Implementation

PM Modi played a pivotal role in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a historic tax reform that aimed to simplify India's complex taxation system and create a unified market.

International Diplomacy

Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic efforts have enhanced India's global standing. His interactions with world leaders, such as the United States, Russia, and China, have strengthened diplomatic ties and bolstered India's role on the global stage.