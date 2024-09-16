PM Modi Birthday 2024: Journey of a tea-seller rising through the ranks to become PM

As Modi approaches another year of age, it is an appropriate time to reflect on his fascinating political career and the important milestones that have moulded his leadership.

PM Narendra Modi/ AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the world's most powerful political leaders, will celebrate his birthday on September 17, 2024. His rise from humble origins to become India's Prime Minister is a narrative of tenacity, hard work, and exceptional leadership. As Modi approaches another year of age, it is an appropriate time to reflect on his fascinating political career and the important milestones that have moulded his leadership.

PM Modi Birthday 2024: Humble Beginnings

Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a tiny village in Gujarat. His early life was distinguished by impoverished conditions, since his family ran a tea stall. As a child, Modi assisted his father in selling tea at a local train station, which he has frequently mentioned in speeches to connect with the average man.

Modi showed an early desire to serve his country and its people. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a pracharak (campaigner) in his teens, laying the groundwork for his future political career. The RSS, a Hindu nationalist movement, influenced Modi's ideology and approach to governing. The RSS taught him discipline, leadership, and a deep sense of nationalism, all of which would influence his later political path.

PM Modi Birthday 2024: Rise in Gujarat Politics

Modi first entered mainstream politics in 1987, when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He soon ascended through the ranks, becoming the party's main organiser and strategist. His attempts to strengthen the BJP's position in Gujarat and other states gained him respect inside the party. Modi's organisational skills and ability to interact with grassroots people made him a respected leader.

Modi's political career took a decisive turn in 2001 when he was appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat. This was a difficult period for the state, which had recently suffered a severe earthquake. Modi's leadership during the recovery efforts, as well as his emphasis on economic development, transformed Gujarat into a shining example of success. His administration prioritised infrastructural development and industrial expansion, and improving the ease of doing business in the state. Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister lasted for over 12 years, during which Gujarat’s economy grew significantly.

PM Modi Birthday 2024: Becoming the Prime Minister of India

Narendra Modi's achievement as Gujarat's Chief Minister propelled him to national prominence. In 2014, Modi was chosen as the BJP's Prime Minister candidate, and his campaign centred on economic reform, good administration, and a vision of "Achhe Din" (better days) for all Indians. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won a historic win, and Modi became India's 14th Prime Minister.

As Prime Minister, Modi has launched a number of programs aimed at modernising India and boosting its worldwide stature. His government introduced initiatives such as "Swachh Bharat" (Clean India), "Make in India," and "Digital India," all of which aimed to promote cleanliness, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Modi emphasises economic growth, infrastructure, and foreign policy has earned him both praise and criticism, but his influence on Indian politics is undeniable.