Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi chairs meet on situation of Indians in violence hit Sudan

PM Modi chairs meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

Updated on: 21 April,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana

PM Modi chairs meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

File Photo

Listen to this article
PM Modi chairs meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana.



India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and it is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.


Also Read: Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians: MEA

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india national news world news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK