PM Modi chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers

Updated on: 03 July,2023 07:45 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway at Pragati Maidan Convention Centre

PM Modi chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers

File Photo/PTI

A meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway at Pragati Maidan Convention Centre.


Sources said some ministries are likely to present a report of various central schemes and their implementation. They said meetings of the Council of Ministers have seen such discussions in the past.


The sources said there may be an important political message from the Prime Minister in view of elections to five states later this year and Lok Sabha polls next year.


The government is preparing agenda for the monsoon session of Parliament which is set to begin on July 20. The opposition is likely to raise the issue of UCC to corner the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BL Santosh and BJP's National President JP Nadda last week. The BJP, for the first time, will hold region-wise meetings of the three zones- the eastern, northern and southern - on July 6, 7, and 8.

The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi narendra modi india India news national news new delhi

