Breaking News
BREAKING: Unidentified men open fire on shop signboard in Bandra's Linking Road
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Maharashtra reports 1,877 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai records 683 Covid-19 cases; active tally at 3,818
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming VP wishes him fruitful tenure

PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming VP, wishes him fruitful tenure

Updated on: 11 August,2022 07:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar during a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming VP, wishes him fruitful tenure

Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India. Pic/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming Vice President and wished him for a fruitful tenure.


Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) during a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.


PM Modi, who attended the oath-taking ceremony of Dhankhar, said in a tweet, "I congratulate him on becoming India's Vice President and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure."

Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Dhankhar on being sworn-in as the vice president.

"Dhankhar ji has always set high ideals in public service keeping national interest first. I am sure that the country will benefit greatly from his vast experience," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy were among a host of BJP leaders who congratulated Dhankhar.

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar also congratulated Dhankhar and extended best wishes to him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Jagdeep Dhankhar india national news narendra modi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK