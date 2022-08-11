PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming VP, wishes him fruitful tenure

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar during a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming Vice President and wished him for a fruitful tenure.

Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) during a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.

PM Modi, who attended the oath-taking ceremony of Dhankhar, said in a tweet, "I congratulate him on becoming India's Vice President and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure."

Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I congratulate him on becoming India's Vice President and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure. @jdhankhar1 @VPSecretariat pic.twitter.com/6FyEnR6wWT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Dhankhar on being sworn-in as the vice president.

"Dhankhar ji has always set high ideals in public service keeping national interest first. I am sure that the country will benefit greatly from his vast experience," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy were among a host of BJP leaders who congratulated Dhankhar.

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar also congratulated Dhankhar and extended best wishes to him.

