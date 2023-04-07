Breaking News
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia in letter to people

Updated on: 07 April,2023 10:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia. File Pic


Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education.


In the letter which was posted on Twitter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy said, "It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated."



"(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.

"It is necessary to have an educated prime minister for the progress of India," he said.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

