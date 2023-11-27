On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev, highlighting the strength inherent in the teachings of serving others and advancing brotherhood.

PM Narendra Modi/ File Photo/ PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi extends greetings on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary x 00:00

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev, highlighting the strength inherent in the teachings of serving others and advancing brotherhood.

In his message shared on social media, Modi said, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood gives strength to millions around the world."

ADVERTISEMENT

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world. Had also paid tributes to him during #MannKiBaat yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EhzW828FbZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, highlighting the enduring relevance of Guru Nanak's teachings.

At the same time, Amritsar, Punjab's holy Golden Temple was exquisitely lit on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, signifying the importance of the day.

The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurpurab, honours the birthdate of Sikhism's first guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Sikhism's sacred book, the Guru Granth Sahib, is recited aloud during the festival, which is marked by intense devotion and spiritual assemblies.

This year's Thanksgiving, which falls on November 27, is a day that Sikhs around the world celebrate with great reverence and love. Gurpurab, also known as Kartik Purnima, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month along with Parkash Utsav.

Guru Nanak Dev devoted his life to promoting equality, tolerance, and peace. He was born in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi in 1469 (now known as Nankana Sahib in Pakistan). His songs, which are collected by Guru Arjan in the Adi Granth, promote selfless service to humanity and capture the spirit of unity in the cosmos.

Before the festival, devotees watch Prabhat Pheris, which are early morning processions accompanied by hymn singing. One day prior to the birthdate of Guru Nanak, they perform the Akhand Path, led by Panj Pyare who is carrying the Sikh flag, Nishan Sahib, and reciting the Guru Granth Sahib and Nagar Kirtan.

Gurdwaras hold prayers and other rituals during Gurpurab, such as the revered langar service that serves sanctified food, mostly kada prasad, and the practise of Sewa, or selfless service to others.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!