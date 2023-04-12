Breaking News
PM Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Updated on: 12 April,2023 12:01 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Addressing the launch event, PM Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of 'India First, Always First'

PM Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday flagged off Rajasthan's first and the country's 15th Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.


Addressing the launch event, PM Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of 'India First, Always First'.



"It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability. The Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan," he said.


"Fortunate to flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months," PM Modi added.

The prime minister further said that "selfish and mean politics" had always overshadowed the modernisation of the railways in the past.

"Unfortunately, selfish and mean politics had always overshadowed the modernisation of the railways. Large-scale corruption neither let development happen in the railways nor did it let the railways' selection process be transparent," he said.

The regular service of this new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgugram.

It will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

