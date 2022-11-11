×
PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

Updated on: 11 November,2022 12:26 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, which is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways

PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru. Pic/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station.


The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.



The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, which is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways.


"It will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra," according to the South Western Railway.

The train offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims.

Official sources said the Government of Karnataka gives cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims.

This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

