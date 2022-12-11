PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express on Nagpur-Bilaspur route

PM Modi waved hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur and Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, reported news agency ANI.

PM Modi waved hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train. This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi.

According to ANI, PM Modi arrived in Nagpur earlier today, where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Later in the day, at the public function in Nagpur, he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.

Prime Minister will dedicate Government Maintenance Depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and Kohli-Narkher Section of Nagpur- Itarsi Third line project to the Nation. These projects have been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively.

The laying of the foundation stone for the National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur by the Prime Minister is a step towards building capacity and infrastructure in the country under the 'One Health' approach.

'One Health' approach recognises that the health of human beings is connected to the health of animals and the environment. This approach appreciates that most of the contagious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic (animal to human) in nature. The institute - to be established at a cost of more than Rs 110 crore - will collaborate and coordinate with all stakeholders and act as a catalyst to improve the research and capacity building in 'One Health' approach across the country.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur.

The project - under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) - will be operationalised at a cost of more than Rs 1925 crore.

"The prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease in the Vidarbha region, especially in the tribal population is comparatively high. The disease along with other haemoglobinopathies like thalassemia and HbE cause a significant disease burden in the country. To address this issue, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the 'Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur', in February 2019. Prime Minister will now dedicate to the nation the Centre, which is envisaged to become a Centre of Excellence for innovative research, technology development, human resource development, in the field of haemoglobinopathies, in the country," it said.

Prime Minister will dedicate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur to the Nation. The institute aims to develop skilled human resources to meet the requirements of the polymer & allied industries.

(With inputs from ANI)

