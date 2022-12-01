PM Modi greets people of Nagaland on statehood day

The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar became a separate state in 1963

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Nagaland on its statehood day, and said India takes great pride in the state's culture.

The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar became a separate state in 1963.

Also Read: PM Modi hails growth in milk production in last 8 years

"Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork and living in harmony with nature. I pray for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come," PM Modi tweeted.

Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork and living in harmony with nature. I pray for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.