×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi greets people of Nagaland on statehood day

PM Modi greets people of Nagaland on statehood day

Updated on: 01 December,2022 08:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar became a separate state in 1963

PM Modi greets people of Nagaland on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Nagaland on its statehood day, and said India takes great pride in the state's culture.


The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar became a separate state in 1963.



Also Read: PM Modi hails growth in milk production in last 8 years


"Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork and living in harmony with nature. I pray for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come," PM Modi tweeted. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
narendra modi national news india India news nagaland

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK