PM Modi greets people on Akshay Tritiya

Updated on: 22 April,2023 10:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Noting that the festival is associated with charity and starting new things, Modi wished people happiness, prosperity and good health in a tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Akshay Tritiya, believed to be an auspicious day for starting new things and making purchases, on Saturday.


Noting that the festival is associated with charity and starting new things, Modi wished people happiness, prosperity and good health in a tweet.



Also Read: PM Modi greets on Eid-ul-Fitr; wishes for people's health, well-being


In another tweet, he greeted people on the birth anniversary of saint Parshuram, worshipped by devouts across the country.

