Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi hails countrys development adding 58th tiger reserve to its tally

PM Modi hails country's development adding 58th tiger reserve to its tally

Updated on: 09 March,2025 01:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Environment Minister had on Saturday said he was thrilled to announce that the country has added the 58th tiger reserve to its tally

PM Modi hails country's development adding 58th tiger reserve to its tally

Representational Image

Listen to this article
PM Modi hails country's development adding 58th tiger reserve to its tally
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the development of India adding the 58th tiger reserve to its tally with Madhya Pradesh's Madhav Tiger Reserve, and said it was "amazing news for wildlife lovers".


Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had on Saturday said he was thrilled to announce that the country has added the 58th tiger reserve to its tally with the latest entrant being Madhav Tiger Reserve.


Tagging Yadav's post, Modi said on X, "Amazing news for wildlife lovers! India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife."
"We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet," Modi said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PM Modi madhya pradesh Tiger news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK