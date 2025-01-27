PM Modi holds phone conversation with US President Trump

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 January,2025 10:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone conversation focusing on continuing the upward trajectory of India-US ties.

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone conversation focusing on continuing the upward trajectory of India-US ties.


Following the phone talks, Modi said both sides are committed to mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.


"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS.


Congratulated him on his historic second term," the prime minister said on 'X' "We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

PM Modi donald trump united states of america USA world news India news

