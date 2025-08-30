During PM Modi’s visit to Tianjin for the SCO Summit, a Chinese woman married to an Indian became emotional on meeting him, while Chinese dancers performed Kathak and Odissi to welcome the Prime Minister.

As PM Modi visits China, a Chinese woman, married to an Indian, became emotional. After seeing the Indian Prime Minister in front of her, she stated that she "almost cried" after meeting him. Following his grand red carpet welcome and arrival at a Tianjin hotel ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, the Chinese woman became extremely emotional.

The Chinese woman expressed her excitement by saying, “I was overwhelmed with joy upon seeing the Prime Minister.” She further added, "Today we are very happy to come here to see Modi ji... I love Modi, I love India," as cited by news agency ANI.

Upon arrival at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin, PM Modi was greeted by senior officials from both China and India. The red carpet reception of Prime Minister Modi was followed by vibrant cultural performances at the hotel where the PM would be staying. The cultural and vibrant programmes included traditional Kathak and Odissi dances, which highlighted India's rich cultural heritage.

Following the PM's arrival in Tianjin, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while posting on social media platform X, asserted that "PM Modi has arrived in Tianjin, China, to a warm welcome. The PM will be participating in the 25th SCO Summit. This visit is a testament to our constructive and proactive role in SCO. At the hotel, members of the Indian community gathered to welcome him, while artists staged a cultural performance."

Zhang Jinghui, an Odissi dancer who was one of the performers, spoke about the honour of dancing for Prime Minister Modi. She expressed her nervousness and the pride she felt in performing at India’s PM welcome event, having trained for almost 13 years and practised for two months in preparation for the performance. She recalled the Prime Minister asking her where she learnt the dance, and she proudly mentioned her guruji from Kolkata.

The Odissi dancer, while sharing her experience about the performance, said, "I felt a little nervous, but it is a great honour for me and my crew. I have learnt Odissi for more than 13 years. We practised this for 2 months and performed... He asked me where I learnt this. I learnt from India, and my guruji is Sanchita Bhattacharyaa from Kolkata," as cited by news agency ANI.

Du Juan, a Chinese Kathak dancer, also expressed how unforgettable it was to dance for Modi ji and how much she enjoyed the experience. The Chinese Kathak dancer said, "I was really excited to actually dance for Modi ji. An unforgettable experience for life. Really enjoyed it," as per news agency ANI.

During PM Modi’s visit to China, he will be participating in the 2025 SCO Summit on Sunday, August 31, and hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit, where discussions on regional security and cooperation will take centre stage.

(With inputs from ANI)