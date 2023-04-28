According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, the 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi inaugurates 91 FM transmitters across 18 states, 2 UTs to boost radio connectivity x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 91 FM transmitters in 84 districts across 18 states and 2 union territories on Friday.

Prime Minister said, "When it comes to radio and FM, my relationship with it is that of a passionate listener as well as that of a host."

"Today the expansion of All India Radio's (AIR) FM service is a big and important step towards becoming All India FM. This launch of 91 FM transmitters of All India FM is like a gift for 2 crore people in 85 districts of the country," PM Modi said.

Speaking on occasion, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, "This is a historic move. This will be very helpful in transmitting information related to entertainment, sports, and farming to the local people. Mann Ki Baat increased the popularity of radio."

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, the 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories.

Also Read: India has the courage to do something, even in most difficult circumstances: PM Modi

A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas, the statement read.

"The States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," PMO stated.

The PMO further said, "With this expansion of AIR's FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area." Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio's important role in reaching out to the masses.

To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode, the statement added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.