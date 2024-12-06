The event celebrates Northeast India's vibrant culture. It aims to offer a dynamic stage for showcasing the region's textile sector, traditional craftsmanship, tourism potential, and unique Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products

PM Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav’ at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the three-day 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, which will conclude on Sunday, celebrates the vibrant culture of Northeast India. It aims to provide a dynamic platform to showcase the region’s textile sector, traditional craftsmanship, tourism potential, and unique Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products, news agency ANI reported.

During the inauguration, PM Modi visited various pavilions and interacted with artisans and craftsmen, highlighting the cultural richness and economic potential of the region.

Union Minister for Communications and the Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, was also present at the ceremony, ANI reported.

According to a release, this cultural festival will highlight the vast cultural tapestry of Northeast India, bringing together a range of traditional arts, crafts, and cultural practices.

To promote economic opportunities in areas such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism, the Mahotsav will feature a variety of events, ANI reported.

Northeast region was not given much attention earlier: PM Modi

The festival includes artisan exhibitions, 'Grameen haats', state-specific pavilions, and technical sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the Northeastern region.

The festival will also host key events over the three days, including an investors' roundtable and buyer-seller meetings designed to be a unique opportunity to build and strengthen networks, partnerships, and joint initiatives to boost the region’s economic growth.

Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav will feature a design conclave and fashion shows displaying the rich handloom and handicraft traditions of Northeast India on the national stage.

Highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage, the festival will also showcase vibrant musical performances and indigenous cuisines from Northeast India.

Asserting that previous governments measured development against votes, PM Modi said that the progress of the Northeast was not given much attention earlier owing to the region’s smaller population and fewer votes, news agency PTI reported.

He stated that the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first to create a dedicated ministry for the region and also earmarked 20 per cent of every ministry’s budget for its development.

'Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Itanagar, and Aizawl to be new beacons of growth'

"In the last decade, we have seen a wonderful journey of the development of the Northeast, but it was not easy. We have taken every possible step to connect the northeastern states with India's growth story. For a long time, we have seen how development was weighed against votes. Northeastern states had fewer votes and seats, so previous governments did not pay attention to the development of the region," he claimed, according to PTI.

PM Modi said he strongly believes that the coming days belong to Eastern India and the Northeast. "Like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, cities in the region such as Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Itanagar, and Aizawl will become new beacons of growth. With its vibrant culture and dynamic people, the Northeast holds immense potential to propel India’s growth," he said.

The prime minister also noted that during the last decade, his government had worked to bridge the gap between Delhi and the ‘Dil’ of the Northeast, reported PTI.

Union ministers made 700 visits to the Northeast in the last decade, and the government has been connecting the region with the trinity of emotion, economy, and ecology, he added.

The prime minister also remarked that in the past 100 to 200 years, the Western world had risen and had influenced the world on every level – economically, socially, and politically.

He said India had similarly witnessed the influence of the West in its own growth story. However, the 21st century belongs to the East, particularly Asia and India. Modi expressed his firm belief that in the future, India's growth story will also belong to Eastern India and the Northeast in particular.

Border disputes addressed amicably: PM Modi

The Northeast has also started making strides in technology-related startups, service centres, and industries like semiconductors, with thousands of youth working in these sectors, he stated, adding that the region is becoming a major centre for education and skills development.

Modi further noted that there has been a growing enthusiasm for investment in the Northeast, and over the last decade, everyone has witnessed the remarkable development of the region.

He acknowledged that the journey of the last decade had not been easy, but the government had taken every possible step to connect the states of the Northeast with India's growth story.

The prime minister said that during the last decade, many historic peace agreements had been signed in the Northeast, and the border disputes between states had been addressed amicably. This has significantly reduced violence in the region.

The AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) had been removed from many districts, he said, adding, "Together, we should write a new future for Ashtalakshmi, and the government is taking every step for this."

The prime minister said the event had made Delhi glisten with the diverse shades of the Northeast, displaying the region’s potential to the country and the world.

Speaking on various aspects of the region, he said India is proud of Sikkim being the first fully organic state in the country. The rice, bamboo, spices, and medicinal plants grown in the Northeast testify to the power of agriculture in the region, which has a key role in providing solutions to India’s aspirations for healthy lifestyles and nutrition.

Terming the event as unique and the first of its kind, Modi said it would open doors to significant investment opportunities in the Northeast, providing a great opportunity for farmers, workers, craftsmen, and investors from across the world.

He remarked that the exhibitions at the event displayed the diversity and potential of the Northeast, congratulating and extending his best wishes to the organisers of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, the people of Northeast India, and the investors.

He also emphasised that the products of the Northeast should reach every market in the world, and in this direction, products from every district are being promoted under the 'One District One Product' campaign.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)