The session featured prominent global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others.

PM Modi speaking at G20 Summit/ Pic/X

Listen to this article PM Modi launches Global Biofuel Alliance at G20 Summit, advocates 20 percent ethanol blending globally x 00:00

During the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Global Biofuel Alliance, extending an invitation to G20 nations to participate and emphasizing the need to increase ethanol blending with petrol to 20% on a global scale. Addressing the 'One Earth' session at the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi also proposed the launch of the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation' and urged world leaders to collaborate on the 'Green Credit Initiative.'

Modi stated, "Today, it is imperative that all nations cooperate in the realm of fuel blending. Our proposal is to initiate a global-level effort to increase ethanol blending in petrol up to 20%." He also suggested exploring alternative blending mixes that would ensure a stable energy supply while contributing to climate security.

ADVERTISEMENT

The session featured prominent global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others.

The launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance marks a significant step towards sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel solutions, aligning with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

Modi's proposal to increase ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20% underscores India's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting cleaner energy sources. The 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation' further highlights the nation's dedication to monitoring and addressing environmental challenges.

The 'Green Credit Initiative' is expected to encourage environmentally responsible practices and investments, facilitating the transition to greener and more sustainable economies.

As nations continue to grapple with climate-related challenges, Prime Minister Modi's initiatives at the G20 Summit demonstrate India's proactive approach towards global sustainability and environmental stewardship. The Global Biofuel Alliance, in particular, holds the potential to drive innovation and collaboration in the development and adoption of renewable and eco-friendly energy solutions on a global scale.