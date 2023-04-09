Breaking News
Mumbai: Housewife cries foul over IT notice
Mumbai: Woman dials ‘hospital’ number, loses Rs 1.92 lakh
What if Thane station had a helipad?
Mumbai: MNS leader threatens excise officer, arrested in Vasai
Mumbai: Andheri, Bandra and Grant Road log highest Covid-19 cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi launches International Big Cats Alliance on commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger

PM Modi launches International Big Cats Alliance on commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

Updated on: 09 April,2023 02:33 PM IST  |  Mysuru
ANI |

Top

PM Modi also released the publication 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation', a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves

PM Modi launches International Big Cats Alliance on commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a 'Tiger Memento' by Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav at the session of commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger, at Mysuru University, in Mysuru. Pic/PTI


With the aim to curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) in Karnataka.


PM Modi also inaugurated the 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'.



During the programme, he released the publication 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision for Tiger Conservation', a summary report of 5th cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves.


He also released a summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle).

PM Modi also released a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

He interacted with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

Also Read: India has 3,167 tigers, reveals latest tiger census released by PM Modi

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah.

In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said, "The journey of Tiger conservation, which started in 1973 with nine Tiger Reserves, has reached to 53 reserves in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the Prime Minister's leadership. 23 Tiger Reserves have received international accreditation."

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka where he interacted with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation efforts, as part of programmes to mark 50 years of 'Project Tiger'.

"Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India's wildlife, natural beauty and diversity," tweeted Prime Minister.

PM Modi also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday where he interacted with mahouts and kavadis.

In a video of his visit, Prime Minister Modi was seen feeding sugarcane to an elephant.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

karnataka narendra modi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK