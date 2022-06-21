PM Modi leads nation on International Yoga Day from Mysuru, says yoga brings peace to our universe

Thousands of people joined the Prime Minister in the mass Yoga demonstration in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Yoga brings peace to our universe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as he led the main event of the International Day of Yoga in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Thousands of people joined the Prime Minister in the mass Yoga demonstration in Mysuru.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi, were among those present.

Addressing the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga in the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all on this 8th International Yoga Day. Today, Yoga is being practised in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world."

He said that yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity.

"Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. This is the reason that the theme of International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for humanity'," said PM Modi.

"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," he said.

PM Modi said this whole universe starts from our own body and soul.

"The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," he said.

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity". The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Prime Minister's Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity".

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)