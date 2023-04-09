Breaking News
PM Modi made Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream come true with Ram mandir construction, says Eknath Shinde in Ayodhya

Updated on: 09 April,2023 02:07 PM IST  |  Ayodhya
mid-day online correspondent |

Thousands of his supporters called 'Shiv Sainiks' accompanied CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Ram Lala temple


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, where they offered prayers at Ram Lala temple.


Thousands of his supporters called 'Shiv Sainiks' accompanied CM Eknath Shinde.



Addressing a massive gathering, Shinde said it was Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream to build a “grand divine Ram Mandir in Ayodhya", that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled by starting the construction of the temple.


"It was Balasaheb Thackeray's and millions of Ram devotees' dream to build a grand divine Ram temple in Ayodhya... PM Modi has made this dream come true by beginning the construction of the Ram temple," CM Shinde said.

This is Shinde's first visit to the temple town since being sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister in June last year.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Both CM Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival to the temple town.

"I am very happy that I am going to Ayodhya to take blessings from Lord Ram," Fadnavis said after reaching Lucknow on Sunday.

Shinde and other Shiv Sena leaders flew down to Lucknow on Saturday. Shinde was welcomed by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath at the Lucknow airport, amid fanfare.

(With inputs from Agencies)

