Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Polish President Andrzej Duda held discussions in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

On Day 2 of his visit to Poland, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday held discussions with Polish President Andrzej Duda on deepening the bilateral ties and bolstering commercial and cultural linkages between New Delhi and Warsaw.

Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday on the first leg of his two-nation visit. He is scheduled to visit Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine, in the second leg of his visit.

"Happy to have met President @AndrzejDuda in Warsaw. We had an excellent discussion on ways to deepen India-Poland ties. India greatly values the warm relations with Poland. We look forward to boosting commercial and cultural linkages between our nations in the times to come," Modi posted on X after the meeting at the Belweder Palace here.

Z radością spotkałem się z Prezydentem Polski @AndrzejDuda w Warszawie. Odbyliśmy wspaniałą dyskusję dotyczącą sposobu zacieśnienia więzów indyjsko-polskich. Indie wysoce cenią sobie przyjazne stosunki z Polską. Planujemy wzmocnić relacje handlowe i kulturowe pomiędzy naszymi… pic.twitter.com/qY06kUtWYL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2024

The PM's office, in a posted on X, stated that the two leaders held "fruitful talks" which focused on deepening the India-Poland partnership across a wide range of sectors.

PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with President @AndrzejDuda in Warsaw, Poland. Their talks focused on deepening the India-Poland partnership across a wide range of sectors. pic.twitter.com/9DcAo0Tlpv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 22, 2024

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the two leaders held discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations and "welcomed the upgradation of the India-Poland ties to a Strategic Partnership". President Duda and PM Modi also discussed regional and global issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

PM Modi expressed "sincere gratitude" for Poland's "invaluable and timely assistance" in evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine during 'Operation Ganga', the MEA said.

Modi also invited President Duda to visit India.

"A boost to India-Poland partnership! PM @narendramodi met President @AndrzejDuda of Poland at Belweder Palace in Warsaw today. The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to newer levels. Discussions also covered regional and global issues," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier posted on X.

A boost to 🇮🇳-🇵🇱 partnership!



PM @narendramodi met President @AndrzejDuda of Poland at Belweder Palace in Warsaw today.



The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to newer levels. Discussions also covered regional and global issues. pic.twitter.com/6LPsV9CDa3 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2024

PM Modi is the first Indian premier to visit Poland in the past 45 years.

Prior to his meeting with President Duda, Modi was given a ceremonial red carpet welcome at the Chancellery, where he met his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk. The two premiers decided to elevate the bilateral relationship into a 'Strategic Partnership'.

PM Modi also paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw.

(With PTI inputs)