PM Modi prays for NCP chief Sharad Pawar's healthy life on his birthday

Updated on: 12 December,2022 10:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, 'Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks'

PM Modi prays for NCP chief Sharad Pawar's healthy life on his birthday

File Photo


On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the NCP chief Sharad Pawar on his birthday.


PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks"




Besides PM Modi, other political leaders too wished Sharad Pawar on his birthday.

MP Sunil Tatkare, tweeted, "My mentor, my inspiration, who created a place of respect in all strata of society with his achievements, versatile personality in the country's politics, National President of Nationalist Congress Party Hon'ble Mr. @PawarSpeaks Happy birthday sir! ð"

Amit Deshmukh, former Maharashtra minister, tweeted, "Heartfelt greetings to former Union Minister, #à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥ President of Congress Party, Chief Guide of Mahavikas Aghadi, Sculptor Honorable Mr. Sharadchandraji Pawar on his birthday..!! I pray to Mother Bhavani that we will have a long and healthy life."

NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, "Wishing our 'Yoddha', Hon'ble Sharad Pawar Saheb a very Happy Birthday. Every moment in his presence is a Blessing. May almighty God grant him a very healthy and long life. #SharadPawar"

Also Read: Sharad Pawar’s rise to power and politics: A timeline of NCP prez’s political journey

A former Union Minister, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is known as the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising of Shiv Sena-Congress and NCP in Maharashtra.

