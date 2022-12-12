PM Modi prays for NCP chief Sharad Pawar's healthy life on his birthday

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, 'Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks'
File Photo
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the NCP chief Sharad Pawar on his birthday.
PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks"
Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2022
Besides PM Modi, other political leaders too wished Sharad Pawar on his birthday.
MP Sunil Tatkare, tweeted, "My mentor, my inspiration, who created a place of respect in all strata of society with his achievements, versatile personality in the country's politics, National President of Nationalist Congress Party Hon'ble Mr. @PawarSpeaks Happy birthday sir! ð"
à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤, à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¥, à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤ à¤·à¥à¤à¤ªà¥à¤²à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤®à¤¤à¥à¤µ, à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤· à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤¾. @PawarSpeaks à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¢à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¨à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾!ð@NCPspeaks#SharadPawar pic.twitter.com/Hxd0RRKXVO— Sunil Tatkare (@SunilTatkare) December 11, 2022
Amit Deshmukh, former Maharashtra minister, tweeted, "Heartfelt greetings to former Union Minister, #à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥ President of Congress Party, Chief Guide of Mahavikas Aghadi, Sculptor Honorable Mr. Sharadchandraji Pawar on his birthday..!! I pray to Mother Bhavani that we will have a long and healthy life."
à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥,#à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤ªà¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤·, à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¡à¥à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤,à¤¶à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤ªà¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥.à¤¶à¤°à¤¦à¤à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¢à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¤¨:à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤ à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¤à¤¨..!!— Amit V. Deshmukh (@AmitV_Deshmukh) December 12, 2022
à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¦à¤à¤¡ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾.#HappyBirthday #SharadPawar #MVA pic.twitter.com/XYaV0IVfZJ
NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, "Wishing our 'Yoddha', Hon'ble Sharad Pawar Saheb a very Happy Birthday. Every moment in his presence is a Blessing. May almighty God grant him a very healthy and long life. #SharadPawar"
Wishing our 'Yoddha', Hon'ble Sharad Pawar Saheb a very Happy Birthday.— Clyde Crasto - à¤à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤à¥ (@Clyde_Crasto) December 12, 2022
Every moment in his presence is a Blessing.
May almighty God grant him a very healthy and long life.#SharadPawar pic.twitter.com/k9ODwKAwoc
Also Read: Sharad Pawar’s rise to power and politics: A timeline of NCP prez’s political journey
A former Union Minister, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is known as the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising of Shiv Sena-Congress and NCP in Maharashtra.