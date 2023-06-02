Breaking News
PM Modi, President Murmu greets people on Telangana's formation day

Updated on: 02 June,2023 10:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014

Droupadi Murmu, President of India. Pic/PTI

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi greeted the people of Telangana on their statehood day.


President Murmu stated that the beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.


"My greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana," Murmu tweeted on Twitter.


The state of Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

while greeting the people of Telangana, PM Modi, tweeted "The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired."

PM Modi said, "On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana."

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao also extended greetings to the people and recalled the struggles and sacrifices made by the people for Telangana Statehood.

According to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy, CM KCR will hoist the national flag at the newly built Telangana Secretariat later in the day to kick off 21 days of celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day.

The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K. Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State.

