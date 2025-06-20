Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2025 01:55 PM IST  |  Siwan
mid-day online correspondent |

PM Modi has reached Bihar on June 20, 2025, in a style that has become characteristic of his visits. PM Modi on Friday reached the venue of his function in Siwan district in an open vehicle. His visit to Bihar focuses on the stronghold of BJP in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary arrive at a public meeting, in Siwan, Bihar. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bihar on June 20, 2025, in a style that has become characteristic of his visits. PM Modi on Friday reached the venue of his function in Siwan district in an open vehicle.

As reported by PTI, the PM was flanked by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an alliance partner, and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both BJP lieutenants, in an obvious show of solidarity within the NDA, which faces crucial assembly polls in a few months.


The vehicle in which Modi has reached Bihar was painted in saffron, a colour that has become emblematic of the BJP. The vehicle painted in saffron was bedecked with flowers. Upon the prime minister's arrival in Siwan, crowds erupted in chants of "Modi! Modi!", waving at the people and greeting them with folded hands.


Notably, in the recent past, the PM had reached venues of his functions in Bihar, perched atop an open vehicle, on at least two occasions. Earlier, similar scenes were observed in the month of February when PM Modi went to Bhagalpur. Furthermore, last month, when he addressed a rally in Rohtas district, the PM reached the venue in the same style, in an open-top vehicle painted in saffron colour and embedded with flowers. 

Considering that this has become the set style for the PM to arrive for his rallies and public gatherings. The sole exception, in recent times, was Madhubani, from where he had famously declared that perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack will be "chased to the end of the earth and given a punishment that would be beyond what they could imagine".

Taking note of this situation, the State BJP leaders said that since the Madhubani visit came close on the heels of the Pahalgam attack, it was decided that the PM's entry not be made to appear grandiose and was kept low-profile. 

With Bihar elections expected later this year, PM Modi has been focusing on going to districts of the state where he can fetch seats to form the government. Modi, being a massive crowd puller in Bihar, is surely eyeing a comprehensive win for BJP and their allies in the upcoming Bihar elections.

(With PTI Inputs)

