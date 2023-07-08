A week after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shinde-led govt in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar kickstarted his statewide tour

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article PM Modi spoke of NCP's corruption, he should act against those guilty: Sharad Pawar x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of massive corruption by NCP leaders, so he should punish those guilty, reported the PTI.

PM Modi has all the state machinery at his disposal. He should act against these leaders and punish them, Sharad Pawar said, addressing a rally at Yeola in Nashik district, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led ministry in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar kickstarted his statewide tour by holding a rally at Yeola, the constituency of rebel party leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Sharad Pawar's choice of Yeola, a small town located 250 km north of Mumbai, to begin his party rebuilding exercise is seen as the octogenarian leader's attempt to rebuild the party.

While addressing the BJP booth workers in Bhopal, Modi accused the Nationalist Congress Party of being involved in corruption worth Rs 70,000 crore.

At the Yeola rally, Sharad Pawar also asked rebel NCP leaders not to raise issue of his age, says he will continue to work for party workers.

Without naming Bhujbal, Pawar said, I erred in trusting some people, but won't repeat the mistake. I have come here to apologise for the same.

Ahead of the rally, his daughter Supriya Sule, a member of Parliament, shared the photo of her father drenched in rain and sitting in a vehicle.

In 2019 elections, a photo of Sharad Pawar addressing a rally Satara district of western Maharashtra had gone viral, and won the veteran politician a massive fan following on social media.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said with NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation as deputy CM, the government has now become a "trishul" (trident) of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state.

Fadnavis was speaking at 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' programme in Gadchiroli district of the state.

"Since the last one year, CM Eknath Shinde and I have been working together. But with Ajit Pawar joining the government, it has now created a 'trishul' of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state," Fadnavis said.

(with PTI inputs)