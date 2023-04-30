PM Modi takes a swipe at ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Modi’s stress on BJP getting a clear mandate in May 10 Assembly polls is significant, as the party had not got majority, both in 2008 and 2018. Addressing a public meeting in the Belagavi district, he said this was his third rally on the first day of his campaigning in the State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Belgavi on Saturday ahead of Karnataka assembly elections. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying that the Congress leader was seeking votes in the name of his retirement from active politics. He said the people of Karnataka will not choose a “tired and defeated” Congress, but a BJP teeming with enthusiasm. “A Congress leader is seeking votes in the name of their retirement. His biggest poll plank is: ‘This is my last election. Give me a chance’. What a pathetic state they have reached!” Modi said in an election rally in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura. The Prime Minister’s jibe was aimed at 75-year-old Siddaramaiah who recently announced that this will be his last election and he would not contest polls anymore.

Modi said there is one slogan of “Ee Baariya Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJPiya Sarkara [This time’s decision is a BJP government with majority]” echoing from every corner of Karnataka. Alleging that Congress was abusing him, as he has shut all its sources of corruption, he claimed that only BJP can provide a stable and strong government in Karnataka.

Modi’s stress on BJP getting a clear mandate in May 10 Assembly polls is significant, as the party had not got majority, both in 2008 and 2018. Addressing a public meeting in the Belagavi district, he said this was his third rally on the first day of his campaigning in the State.

