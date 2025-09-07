Breaking News
"PM Modi taking care of Trump like in daycare": Anand Ranganath's jibe on US tariffs

Updated on: 07 September,2025 11:33 AM IST  |  Kolkata (West Bengal)
ANI |

"Trump's dealings are like what happens in a daycare. Someone is throwing a rattle, someone jumped out of their pram, someone's diaper gets soiled, so they need someone for care. So, PM Modi has come now. He is taking care of Trump in daycare," Ranganathan

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding positively to United States President Donald Trump's recent affirmation of bilateral ties, author and scientist Anand Ranganathan said on Saturday that a clear message has been given to "bullies" that the country would not bow down to pressure.

Ranganathan likened the pressure of tariffs to what happens in a "daycare", as he said that PM Modi is "taking care of Trump in daycare."

The author further criticised the US president for being "abusive" and "selective" for imposing tariffs, pointing out that China has not been penalised the same way India has been, despite the former buying more Russian oil. He, however, said that a clear message has been given to Trump that India is "not going to bow down."

"You can impose as many tariffs as you want, and we are buying Russian oil as we want. In fact, in September, we bought more Russian oil. The message went to Trump that this is what happens with bullies: if you bow down, the bully rises further. Trump was thinking that PM Modi would bow down," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi responded warmly to US President Donald Trump's affirmation of the India-US ties, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

Taking to X, PM Modi noted India-US ties as "forward-looking" towards a "Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership".

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

However, he expressed displeasure over what "he (PM Modi) is doing" in contemporary times.

When asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?", US President Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

narendra modi donald trump india united states of america

