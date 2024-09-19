PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 'Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel Park'. The 1,000-acre park is being developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Amravati

File pic

Listen to this article PM Modi to attend 'Vishwakarma' event, lay textile park foundation during Maharashtra visit on Friday x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday, where he will attend the first anniversary programme of 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha and also lay the foundation stone of a textile park in Amravati.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 'PM Vishwakarma' programme to be held in Wardha around 11.30 am, PM Modi will release certificates and loans to the beneficiaries of this scheme, an official release said.

Symbolising the tangible support extended to artisans under this scheme, he will distribute credit under the PM Vishwakarma scheme to 18 beneficiaries under 18 trades. As a tribute to their legacy and enduring contribution to society, the prime minister will release a commemorative stamp to mark one year of progress under the scheme, it said.

In Amravati, the PM will lay the foundation stone of 'PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park'. The 1,000-acre park is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the state implementation agency. The central government had approved setting up of seven PM MITRA Parks for the textile industry.

PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realising the vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. It will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large scale investment including foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector, the release said.

PM Modi will also launch the 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' scheme of the Maharashtra government, it said.

Skill development training centres will be established in renowned colleges across the state to provide training to persons between the age group of 15 to 45, enabling them to become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities. Around 1,50,000 youths across the state will receive free skill development training each year, it added.

The PM will also launch 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme', under which early-stage support will be given to women-led startups in Maharashtra.

Financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be provided under the scheme and 25 per cent of the total provisions under this scheme will be reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections as specified by the government. It will help women-led startups become self-reliant and independent.

(With PTI inputs)