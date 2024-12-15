Key topics of discussion include six areas of focus; manufacturing, services, rural non-farming, urban development, renewable energy, and the circular economy have been identified for detailed discussions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic/AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the concluding day of the fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

This three-day conference, which commenced on Friday, focuses on evolving and implementing a common development agenda aimed at enhancing the partnership between the central and state governments.

The discussions aim to leverage India’s demographic dividend by promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skill development initiatives, and creating sustainable job opportunities in both rural and urban areas.

Based on the extensive deliberations between central Ministries/departments, NITI Aayog, States/UTs and domain experts, the fourth National Conference will focus on the theme 'Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment & Skilling - Leveraging the Demographic Dividend' covering best practices and strategies for States/UTs to follow, stated ANI.

Key topics of discussion include six areas of focus; manufacturing, services, rural non-farming, urban development, renewable energy, and the circular economy have been identified for detailed discussions.

Additionally, four special sessions will cover subjects such as Frontier Technology for a Developed India, Developing Cities as Economic Growth Hubs, Economic Reforms in States for Investment, and Capacity Building through Mission Karmayogi.

Besides, focused deliberations over meals would be held on Atmanirbharata in Agriculture: Edible Oils and Pulses, Care Economy for the Ageing Population, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana Implementation, and Bharatiya Gyan Parampara, stated ANI.

Best practices from states/ UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the Conference to encourage cross-learning across States. Chief Secretaries and senior officials from across states and union territories, along with experts, will also be present at the Conference.

The conference aims to showcase various practices from various states and union territories to help grow cross-learning across States.

The Conference of Chief Secretaries is driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to strengthen cooperative federalism and ensure better coordination between the Centre and States to achieve faster growth and development. The Conference has been held annually for the last 3 years, stated ANI.

This annual conference series began in June 2022 at Dharamshala with previous iterations held in January 2023 and December 2023 in New Delhi respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)