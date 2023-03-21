Breaking News
The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi to embark on 7th visit to poll bound Karnataka on March 25

PM Modi to embark on 7th visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 25

Updated on: 21 March,2023 12:10 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

PM Modi will land at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in the city on March 25 morning and will fly to Chikkaballapur in a helicopter to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research there

PM Modi to embark on 7th visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Karnataka on March 25 to take part in various programmes organised in Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru and Davangere.


The PM will land at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in the city on March 25 morning and will fly to Chikkaballapur in a helicopter to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research there, a government press release said.



Modi will fly back to Bengaluru in the afternoon to inaugurate the Whitefield Metro Line and will take a ride in the Metro train.


Also Read: PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida

He will then proceed to Davangere and address a public meeting, before proceeding to Shivamogga to fly to Delhi, according to an official press release.

This will be Modi's seventh visit to Karnataka this year. The Prime Minister was in Karnataka on March 12 to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Mandya and the IIT campus in Dharwad. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news narendra modi karnataka bengaluru

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK