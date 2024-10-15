PM Modi to inaugurate 8th ITU's telecom standard meet, India Mobile Congress in Delhi today

This is the first time the ITU-WTSA will be hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 8th edition of the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) at Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital on Wednesday. This is the first time the ITU-WTSA will be hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), with the theme, "The future is now."

Prime Minister Modi took to X to announce both events, saying, "At 10 AM tomorrow, 15th October, the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly and the India Mobile Congress 2024 will be inaugurated. These forums are important ones, bringing together leading stakeholders from across the sector."

As per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event will be facilitating interactions with various industry leaders, policy-makers and tech experts from over one ninety countries. It is a pivotal global event that will bring together more than 3,000 industry leaders, policy-makers and tech experts from over 190 countries, representing telecom, digital, and ICT sectors.

The ITU-WTSA event will also facilitate discussion on the standards set for new-age technologies such as 6G, AI, IoT, Big Data, cybersecurity, etc. "Hosting this event in India will provide the country an opportunity to play a key role in shaping the global telecom agenda and to set the course for future technologies. Indian startups and research institutions are set to gain critical insights into developing Intellectual Property Rights and Standard Essential Patents," the PMO said.

India Mobile Congress 2024 will be showcasing the telecom ecosystem, with leading telecom companies highlighting advancements in Quantum technology and Circular Economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcase, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.

India Mobile Congress is Asia's largest digital technology forum and has become a well-known platform across the globe for showcasing innovative solutions, services and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academics, start-ups and other key stakeholders in the technology and telecom ecosystem.

The IMC will feature over 400 exhibitors, 900 startups, with participation from over 120 countries. The event also aims to showcase more than 900 technology use case scenarios, host more than 100 sessions and discussion with over 600 global and Indian speakers.

