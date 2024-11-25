PM Modi to inaugurate Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in February 2025

"We will also invite several Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Civil Aviation Minister," Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, which is scheduled for February 24-25.

Addressing a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state government would organise Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 on February 24-25 in Guwahati. The summit aims to further boost investment and infrastructure development in Assam.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his consent to attend the summit. We will invite Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to attend the closing ceremony of the summit. Earlier the Assam government had organised Assam Advantage and many investors had invested in the state. In the last 4 years, many investors have shown interest in investing in Assam due to the state's peaceful environment, terror-free conditions, and agitation-free atmosphere," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During the summit, the state government plans to organise several seminars focused on different infrastructural sectors.

"We will also invite several Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Civil Aviation Minister," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said three groups from the state will visit several foreign countries including Singapore, Japan, the USA, the UK and Dubai, to promote the Assam Advantage 2.0 summit through roadshows.

"We will also hold roadshows in six metropolitan cities of the country including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. Investors from India and abroad will participate in this summit," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

On the other hand, the state government also plans to organise a Mega Jhumoir Dance during the summit, either on February 24 or February 25, where nearly 7500 dancers and artists from the tea garden areas of the state will participate.

"Nearly 7500 dancers and artists of tea garden areas of the state will participate in the mega Jhumoir Dance," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

