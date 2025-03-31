Singh added that the train service will initially begin from Katra due to the renovation work at the Jammu railway station. Once the work is completed, around August, the train will start running from Jammu

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article PM Modi to inaugurate Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train on April 19 from Katra: Jitendra Singh x 00:00

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service on April 19 from Katra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh added that the train service will initially begin from Katra due to the renovation work at the Jammu railway station. Once the work is completed, around August, the train will start running from Jammu.

"On April 19, the Prime Minister will arrive in Udhampur. Afterwards, he will visit the world's highest rail bridge, which has been constructed, to inspect it and inaugurate it. Then, he will reach Katra and inaugurate the Vande Bharat train. The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat service is being started temporarily from Katra due to the renovation work at the Jammu railway station. Once the work is completed, around August, the train will start running from Jammu as per the schedule," Singh said.

According to a Ministry of Railways release, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is specially designed with anti freezing features. The Snow removal train, moving ahead of passenger and freight trains, will make sure that trains on this strategic route run all through the year, day and night.

This will ensure all-weather connectivity between both regions. To give passengers a comfortable & safe travel experience, Railways has used Anti-Vibration seismic devices in the project as this region falls in zone-V earthquake vulnerability. These dampers will absorb the tremors in the Himalayan terrain and thus maintain faster and safer travel for commuters.

"The Vande Bharat Express running in Kashmir is different from the Vande Bharat Express running across the country. It is specially designed to operate smoothly in extreme cold conditions, i.e. as low as -20degC. To ensure comfort for passengers and drivers, the train is equipped with advanced heating systems," as per the release.

The driver's cabin features a heated windshield to prevent it from fogging up or freezing, ensuring clear visibility in extreme temperatures. Further, the train has heating elements in the plumbing and bio-toilets to prevent water from freezing, ensuring that essential systems continue to function during cold weather.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever