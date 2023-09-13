In Madhya pradesh, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 50,700 crore

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Listen to this article PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14 x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant visit to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14, 2023. During his visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects aimed at boosting industrial development and infrastructure in these states, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Highlights:

ADVERTISEMENT

In a major step towards catalyzing industrial growth, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery, which is operated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This cutting-edge refinery, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs. 49,000 crore, will produce around 1200 Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum (KTPA) of ethylene and propylene. These are vital components for various sectors such as textiles, packaging, and pharmaceuticals, reducing India's reliance on imports. This aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and is expected to create employment opportunities while promoting the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for ten additional projects, including the 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone' in Narmadapuram district. This project, valued at more than Rs. 460 crore, will contribute to economic growth and job creation in the region.

Two IT parks in Indore, with a combined cost of approximately Rs. 550 crore, are set to provide a boost to the IT and ITES sector while generating employment opportunities for the youth.

A Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam, costing more than Rs. 460 crore, aims to become a major hub for sectors like textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. It will be strategically linked to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, promising substantial economic development for the entire region and offering both direct and indirect employment prospects for young people.

To promote balanced regional development and equal job opportunities across the state, six new industrial areas will be developed in Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram, and Maksi, with a cumulative investment of about Rs. 310 crore.

Chhattisgarh Highlights:

In Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate crucial rail sector projects to the nation and lay the foundation stones for 'critical care blocks' in nine districts. Additionally, he will distribute one lakh sickle cell counseling cards during the visit.