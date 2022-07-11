PM Modi unveils national emblem on new Parliament building

The emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kilogram and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the bronze National Emblem cast on roof of the new Parliament Building, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building on Monday.

The emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kilogram and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.

A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem.

Also read: Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 18

The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.

The PM also interacted with the workers involved in the work of the new Parliament.

Also present on the occasion were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.