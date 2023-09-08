PM Modi, US President Biden hold bilateral talks ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 September,2023 08:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The meeting was held soon after Biden arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by PM Modi

PM Modi during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in New Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

Key Highlights

  1. Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening to participate in the G20 Summit
  2. The discussions include a wide range of issues, the prime minister`s office said
  3. PM Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden here, with their discussions covering a wide range of issues focused on deepening the bond between the two countries.


The meeting was held soon after Biden arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi.


"Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA," the prime minister's office said.


US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting from the US side while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

The prime minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development," the prime minister posted on X, adding, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days."

"I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," Modi said.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.

