PM Modi's effigy burnt in Amethi as Congress workers protest Rahul's disqualification from LS

Congress workers raised slogans in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification from Lok Sabha and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their party office here Friday, police said.

Spokesperson of the district unit of the Congress Anil Singh said Gandhi has been framed as a part of conspiracy so that his Lok Sabha membership ceases to exist and he is unable to raise the voice of the people in the House and question the government.

"Congress workers burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party office here and later threw it outside," he said, adding that the party is not afraid and its workers have geared up for battle.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said, "The Congress workers burnt the effigy inside the party office and then threw it outside. However, this matter will be probed."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, an action the party dubbed as an attempt to "silence" his voice as it vowed to fight the battle legally and politically.

The BJP, however, has dismissed the charges and termed the disqualification "lawful".

