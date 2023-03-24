Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modis effigy burnt in Amethi as Congress workers protest Rahuls disqualification from LS

PM Modi's effigy burnt in Amethi as Congress workers protest Rahul's disqualification from LS

Updated on: 24 March,2023 09:24 PM IST  |  Amethi
PTI |

Top

Spokesperson of the district unit of the Congress Anil Singh said Gandhi has been framed as a part of conspiracy so that his Lok Sabha membership ceases to exist and he is unable to raise the voice of the people in the House and question the government

PM Modi's effigy burnt in Amethi as Congress workers protest Rahul's disqualification from LS

PTI file photo


Congress workers raised slogans in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification from Lok Sabha and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their party office here Friday, police said.


Spokesperson of the district unit of the Congress Anil Singh said Gandhi has been framed as a part of conspiracy so that his Lok Sabha membership ceases to exist and he is unable to raise the voice of the people in the House and question the government.



"Congress workers burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party office here and later threw it outside," he said, adding that the party is not afraid and its workers have geared up for battle.


When contacted, Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said, "The Congress workers burnt the effigy inside the party office and then threw it outside. However, this matter will be probed."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, an action the party dubbed as an attempt to "silence" his voice as it vowed to fight the battle legally and politically.

The BJP, however, has dismissed the charges and termed the disqualification "lawful". 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
PM Modi narendra modi news india rahul gandhi congress amethi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK