PM Modi's govt realising Gandhi's vision, Rahul Gandhi spreading division: BJP's ANS Prasad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been diligently working towards realising Mahatma Gandhi's vision through various initiatives.

"Mahatma Gandhi's vision for an independent India was based on the pillars of equality, social justice, and economic empowerment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been consistently working to achieve this vision through numerous initiatives," Prasad said in a statement. He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of promoting a divisive ideology that is harmful to India.

"Mahatma Gandhi dedicated his life to the fight for Indian independence, guiding many in the process. However, the Congress party, which has monopolised Gandhi's name for its family, particularly Rahul Gandhi, the Italian Prince and opposition leader, has been spreading misinformation and divisive ideologies that harm India and its people, thereby undermining national unity. Mahatma Gandhi would never forgive the Italian Sonia family and the Congress party for perpetuating falsehoods," Prasad claimed.

He further highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has brought banking services to the doorstep of the unbanked poor, providing them with financial inclusion and security.

"The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has enabled small entrepreneurs and businesses to access loans, fostering entrepreneurship and job creation. The Stand Up India initiative has provided loans to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women entrepreneurs, promoting social and economic equality," he added.

He also noted that the Swachh Bharat Mission has revolutionised sanitation and hygiene across India, improving the quality of life for millions. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative has promoted girls' education and empowerment, challenging societal norms and stereotypes. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided LPG connections to families below the poverty line, freeing them from the dangers of indoor air pollution, Prasad said.

The Skill India Mission has enhanced youth employability through skill training, equipping them to compete in the global job market. The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana has provided vocational training to youth, bridging the skill gap. The National Scholarship Portal has offered scholarships to meritorious students, encouraging academic excellence, the BJP leader concluded.

