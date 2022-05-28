PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary

'Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary,' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra.

"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Modi also shared a photo montage on Savarkar with his own and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's voiceovers talking about the qualities and contributions of the Hindutva icon.

