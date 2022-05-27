PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India's biggest drone festival

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 May,2022 11:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Modi also interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP


Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Drone Mahotsav at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Modi also interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre.




Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav.


More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

