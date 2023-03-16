PM plans to slap several false cases against Manish Sisodia, keep him in custody for long period: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's comments came after the CBI registered an FIR against Sisodia and others in connection with the Delhi Government's Feedback Unit (FBU) which has been accused of doing political snooping

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to "slap several false cases" against AAP leader Manish Sisodia to keep him in jail for a long time.

His comments came after the CBI registered an FIR against Sisodia and others in connection with the Delhi Government's Feedback Unit (FBU) which has been accused of doing political snooping.

"PM's plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!" Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The AAP dispensation had proposed setting up the Feedback Unit in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do "trap cases", the CBI said.

The unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of Rs 1 crore for secret service expenditure, it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court last week had sent Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia to Enforcement Directorate remand till March 17 in the Excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6.

The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.

The ED, on Thursday, summoned Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had sent him to Judicial Custody in case being probed by CBI.

