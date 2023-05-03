PM slams 'shortcut governance' of Congress and JD (S) in poll-bound Karnataka

BJP was trying to get rid of "shortcut" governance, with "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", he said

Accusing the Congress and JD(S) of "shortcut" governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the 21st century youth of the country did not want to leave their future in the hands of such people, and get "cut short".

BJP was trying to get rid of "shortcut" governance, with "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", he said.

"People of Karnataka should be cautious about the shortcut governance of Congress and JD(S)... Shortcut governance has led to the birth of vote bank politics in the country. When someone indulges in shortcut politics, he or she thinks about dividing the society like Congress does," Modi claimed.

Addressing a public meeting here in Belagavi district, he said the Congress and JD(S) might have benefited from shortcut politics earlier, but this was the 21st century and youth today didn't want to leave their future in the hands of the shortcuts and become "cut short".

"Because of this shortcut politics, despite so many years after independence we are facing issues such as power supply not reaching villages and lack of proper shelters, bank accounts and water supply," he said, adding that the BJP, with the "vision" of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", was trying to end the issue of "shortcut" governance.

Modi urged the people of Karnataka to be cautious as Congress had made "appeasement its base".

Stating that accountability was key in democracy, he claimed that the BJP was accountable to the people of Karnataka but that was not the case with the Congress and JD(S), as their accountability was allegedly towards the families that run them.

Pointing out that Congress-led governments existed in just three states, and more than half of JD(S) MLAs who won in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls were from three districts, the Prime Minister said, "Now the people of these three states and districts want to get rid of these two parties."

"These drowning ships (Cong and JDS) cannot make the future of the people. Those who cannot make their future, how will they make your (people) future," he asked.

Noting that government services exams used to be conducted mostly in Hindi and English, Modi said the Congress and JD(S) did not make any effort to find a solution to this, and it was the BJP government that gave the option of writing the exam in regional languages such as Kannada.