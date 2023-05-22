Breaking News
PM strongly calls for reform of the UN

Updated on: 22 May,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  Hiroshima
In an address at a G7 session in Hiroshima, Modi wondered why different forums have had to deliberate on issues relating to peace and stability when the UN was formed to deal with these challenges

PM strongly calls for reform of the UN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, in Japan on Sunday. Pic/PTI

PM strongly calls for reform of the UN
The United Nations and the Security Council will remain just a “talk shop” if they do not reflect the realities of the present world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, strongly pitching for reform of the global body.


In an address at a G7 session in Hiroshima, Modi wondered why different forums have had to deliberate on issues relating to peace and stability when the UN was formed to deal with these challenges. “It is a matter of analysis, why do we have to talk about peace and stability on different forums? Why is the UN, which was started with the idea of establishing peace, not successful in preventing conflicts today? Modi asked.



“Why, even the definition of terrorism has not been accepted in the UN? If one introspects, one thing is clear. The institutions created in the last century are not in line with the system of the twenty-first century,” he said. “They do not reflect the realities of the present. That is why it is necessary that reforms should be implemented in big institutions like the UN,” he said. “They will also have to become the voice of the Global South. Otherwise, we will only keep talking about ending the conflicts. The UN and the Security Council will remain just a talk shop,” he said.

