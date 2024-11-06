Breaking News
PM Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide collateral free loans

PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide collateral-free loans

Updated on: 07 November,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

“The Cabinet has approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide financial support to meritorious students so that financial constraints do not prevent any youth of India from pursuing quality higher education,” Vaishnaw said

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme which will provide monetary support to meritorious students so that financial constraints do not prevent them from pursuing quality higher education, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.


As per the scheme, anybody who gets admission in Quality Higher Education Institutions (QHEIs) will be eligible to get collateral-free, guarantor-free loan from banks and financial institutions to cover the full amount of tuition fees and other expenses related to the course.


“The Cabinet has approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide financial support to meritorious students so that financial constraints do not prevent any youth of India from pursuing quality higher education,” Vaishnaw said.


The scheme will be applicable to the top QHEIs as determined by the NIRF rankings - including all HEIs, government and private, that are ranked within the top 100 in NIRF in overall, category-specific and domain-specific rankings, state government HEIs ranked in 101-200 in the NIRF and all central government-run institutions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

